It's official: Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton has resigned

Greg Stanton officially announced his resignation as mayor of Phoenix at noon on Tuesday.

It was an expected move, since he declared his run for Congress in October 2017.

The City of Phoenix released this statement Tuesday:

More than one week ago, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announced he would be resigning from office. That resignation happened today, Tuesday, May 29 at noon. The city has begun the process to fill his vacated seat.

Vice Mayor Thelda Williams is now serving as the city's Interim Mayor.

She will also continue to serve as Councilwoman for the city's District 1. If any Phoenix resident is interested in running to replace the Mayor for the remainder of his term, he/she must declare his/her interest within 10 days of Stanton's resignation, which would be Friday, June 8 at 5 p.m.

Next, the City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, June 11, to appoint a Mayor Pro Tempore from remaining Councilmembers. That person will serve as Mayor, in addition to their current Council seat, until the Special Election (or, if necessary, until a runoff election).

Approval of a Special Election for Voters:

The City Charter says the City Council must call for a Special Election between 11 and 20 days of a vacancy, while at the same time giving residents 120 days notice that an election will happen. The next available date to hold a Special Election is Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, which will put the vote on the state General Election.

Councilmembers:

If a current Phoenix City Councilmember chooses to run in the Special Election for Mayor, he/she will have to resign from their current position as a Councilmember. However, they do not have to resign until nomination petitions are filed. For the Nov. 6 election, petitions will be due Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 at 5 p.m.

Any Phoenix resident interested in replacing a City Councilmember will have 10 days after the office is vacated to declare their intent to run to fill the remainder of the term of office for that Council seat. Similar to the Mayor, between 12-15 days of a Councilmember's resignation, the remaining Councilmembers will select an interim Councilmember to serve until a Special Election can be held for that office.

For more information, visit Phoenix.gov/Elections, @PHXElections (Twitter), call 602-262-6837 or use the 7-1-1 Relay System.

When Stanton first announced his intention to resign, he released the following statement:

"After serving nearly six and a half years as mayor, I will resign this incredible job as mandated under Arizona's resign to run law," he wrote in a letter to City Clerk Cris Meyer. "My resignation will be effective at Noon (sic) on Tuesday, May 29."

Stanton resigned his post as the leader of the nation's fifth-largest city for a run at Arizona's 9th Congressional District.

"Serving the people of Phoenix, both as member of city council (sic) and as Mayor (sic), has been a great honor for my family and me," he continued. "I look forward to new opportunities to serve the people of Phoenix and our entire community."

In his final State of the City address, Stanton touted Phoenix's rising economy, the growing light rail system, including the City's Transportation 2050 plan, and the increase in sustainability as some of his triumphs while mayor.

The prominent Democrat's run as mayor came with its fair share of controversy, especially the frequent clashes with President Donald Trump over his immigration policies.

In 2016, Stanton clashed with the then President-elect Trump about the Phoenix Police Department not becoming a mass deportation force. This was in regard to a "60 Minutes" interview in which Trump said he would deport illegal immigrants who have criminal records once he took office.

The controversy didn't end once Trump took over the White House. Stanton released a statement saying he was "disappointed" Trump would continue with his planned Phoenix rally, the first of its kind since the deadly white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Last October, Stanton declared his candidacy for the congressional seat in a statement.

"Arizonans deserve better than what we're getting from Washington, and there has never been a more consequential time in the fight to protect the middle class," Stanton said in a prepared statement. "In Congress, I'll continue to do what we've done in Phoenix: deliver real results that improve people's lives. "His announcement to run for Congress came within a week of Rep. Kyrsten Sinema launching her campaign for Senate, leaving open Arizona's 9th Congressional District for the taking.

In a previous report, former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon confirmed to Arizona's Family that Stanton was ready to make the jump to Congress if Sinema decided to run for the U.S. Senate.

"His exact words to me were, 'I'm hearing Kyrsten is running for Senate; if she does, I'm running for Congress,'" Gordon said, describing a conversation he had with Stanton.

Arizona's 9th Congressional District takes up most of Tempe and parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler and Mesa.

Stanton had until May 30 to resign due to Arizona's "resign to run" law, which requires elected officials to leave office before they can run for another position.

