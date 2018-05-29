Ducey challenger David Garcia files signatures Tuesday to be on ballot

Garcia lost a tight race for Superintendent of Public Instruction to Republican Diane Douglas in 2014. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

More than a month after announcing his bid to become Arizona’s next governor, Democratic candidate David Garcia has filed the signatures he needs to get on the ballot.

Garcia's campaign said he filed 9,419 signatures with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office Tuesday afternoon.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Democrat David Garcia announces bid for Arizona governor]

“My top priority will be making sure every child has the best shot at opportunity and the American Dream,” Garcia said in a statement ahead of the filing. “This means making sure our schools are excellent and safe learning environments for all our kids.”

Garcia is proud of that fact that his campaign did not use paid canvassers to gather signatures, saying his team has “built the largest grassroots infrastructure in Arizona.”

The campaign boasts more than 5,000 volunteers.

“Our volunteers have met their first goal and have successfully put us on the ballot,” Garcia said.

Garcia is an Arizona State University professor and former assistant superintendent with the Department of Education. The 47-year-old lost a tight race for Superintendent of Public Instruction to Republican Diane Douglas in 2014.

[MORE: Arizona politics]

Gov. Doug Ducey was elected in 2014 and assumed office as the 23rd governor of Arizona in January 2015. Prior to that he was the state treasurer.

Arizona’s governors serve four-year terms and are limited to two consecutive terms.

Election Day is Nov. 6, 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.