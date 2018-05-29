PD: No charges in death of toddler pulled from Gilbert pool

Fire crews said the child didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing when they arrived. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The toddler who was pulled out of a Gilbert swimming pool last week has died, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

The 3-year-old’s mom got him out of the water on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, and immediately started CPR but he did not have a pulse and was not breathing when paramedics arrived.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Toddler hospitalized after being pulled out of pool, Gilbert FD said]

According to the Gilbert Police Department, the child died Monday.

“This was an accidental drowning and there are no charges pending,” GPD spokesman Darrell Krueger said in an email to Arizona’s Family.

Aerial footage from the scene near Elliot and McQueen roads showed that there is no fence around the swimming pool.

It’s not clear how long the child was in the water.

"Drowning is the third most common cause of unintentional injury-related deaths," according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

According to the AZ Child Fatality Review, children ages 1-4 accounted for more than half of the 29 drowning deaths in 2014.

