Phoenix-area golfer buys dream home after making PGA Tour

A PGA player who battled cancer and lost his mom to the disease is moving into his dream home in Scottsdale after years of overcoming some unexpected challenges.

“As I got better and became one of the best juniors in the northwest, my mom was diagnosed with cancer," PGA player and Valley resident Joel Dahmen said. "She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October of 2004 and passed away in April of 2005."

A few years after losing his mom to cancer, Dahmen’s brother was diagnosed with testicular cancer. After his brother beat cancer, Dahmen himself was diagnosed with testicular cancer shortly after his professional career started.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

“While I caught it relatively early, I still needed chemo that I finished in May 2011,” Dahmen said.

Dahmen made a full recovery and continued to play professionally, but it wasn’t always easy.

“While many people think professional golf is glamorous, it can be quite challenging trying to earn your way to the top. The mini-tours don't offer any financial stability,” Dahmen said.

Dahmen says a house didn’t seem attainable a few years ago but after working hard and improving his game, he made the PGA Tour in 2017 and was now able to buy his dream home.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Sports]

“Our house is a constant reminder of all of the hardships we have endured and the hard work we have put in to make this a reality,” Dahmen said.

Hartford House, a home building and design company, helped make Dahmen’s dream house a reality.

Dahmen and his wife Lona purchased a house in Scottsdale and completely renovated it with the help of Hartford House owners, Justin and Shea Rollins. Justin and Shea created a modern farmhouse with a twist for the couple using dark shiplap and unique tiles.

“Knowing Lona's love of subway, we definitely wanted to use it but also wanted to put a fresh spin on it," Shea said. "We decided to lay it in a unique pattern in the hall bath. On the kitchen backsplash, we used a more handmade, organic glazed rectangular tile rather than traditional subway."

The Hartford House team also updated the fireplace by adding board and batten siding and encaustic cement tile.

“The fireplace was what sold Lona on the home so we really wanted to make it special for them,” Shea said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.