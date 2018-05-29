Stabbing in Mesa turns deadly

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside his vehicle with trauma Wednesday morning. (Source: AP Images)

A late-night stabbing in Mesa turned deadly and now police are trying to identify not only a suspect but the victim, as well.

Officers were called to the neighborhood along Alma School Road between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue at about 11:40 Monday night.

According to Steve Berry of the Mesa Police Department, the man’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, but he died early Tuesday morning.

"Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are working to identify the parties involved," Berry said in an email to Arizona's Family.com.

It's not clear what preceded the altercation or if the victim and suspect were acquainted.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more.

[MAP: Alma School Road between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.