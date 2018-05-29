As Seen on GMAZ: Tuesday, May 29

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse Offers $1 Draft Beers for Dads on Father's Day

What better way to honor Dad than with two American favorites at Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse beer and BBQ! With the purchase of any BBQ entrée, Dads receive a draft brew for just $1 (limit two). Authentic slow-smoked entrees include traditional BBQ classics like Texas Brisket, St. Louis Spare Ribs, Carolina Pork Shoulder and The Tavern BBQ Platter, which features a sampling of each, and two sides. Side dish options include honey-butter cornbread, coleslaw, house salad, mac and cheese, Boston baked beans, sweet potato fries or BBQ-dusted house chips.

Date: Sunday, June 17, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Reservations by calling 480-595-9930 or online at www.libertystationtavern.com

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse

34522 N Scottsdale Rd #180 Scottsdale, AZ 85266

480-595-9930

Churn: Beat the heat with the Kids

The ultimate spot to take kids this summer, and get out of the heat, is of course, an ice cream shop. There's no better place! We head over to Churn in Central Phoenix, the kid favorite ice cream shop with zero "phony stuff," and funny names for their sundaes like the Fat Elvis and the Kitchen Sink.

We think everyone has a fond memory of their first taste of freshly churned ice cream. It was probably on the back porch, on a lazy hot summer day. And we're guessing it was pink sweet strawberry or real vanilla bean. Remember how darn good it tasted? At Churn, we sure haven't forgotten. We know that the tastiest and best quality ice creams are made with those same simple, fresh ingredients from years past. You won't discover anything you can't pronounce or scary chemical additives, preservatives or stabilizers in our confections. They're all natural and made on site with love. Churn. We love ice cream as much as you.

For more information: http://churnaz.com/

Churn

5223 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Phone: (602) 279-8024

Harkins Summer Movie Fun for Kids Starts May 28!

Harkins Theatres' wildly popular annual kids’ movie program, Summer Movie Fun, kicks off Monday, May 28. Season tickets for all 10 movies are only $7 at participating Harkins Theatres. Individual tickets are available the day of the show for $2 each. Doors open at 9:00 AM and all shows begin at 9:45 AM with movies running each weekday through Friday, August 3.

Harkins Theatres Summer Movie Fun

Program Dates: May 28-August 3

Season Tickets: Only $7!

Summer Movie Fun 2018 Schedule:

Week 1: May 28 - June 1 Smurfs: The Lost Village

Week 2: June 4 - June 8 The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Week 3: June 11 - June 15 The Boss Baby

Week 4: June 18 - June 22 Despicable Me 3

Week 5: June 25 - June 29 Sing

Week 6: July 02 - July 06 Ferdinand

Week 7: July 09 - July 13 The Emoji Movie

Week 8: July 16 - July 20 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Week 9: July 23 - July 27 Paddington 2

Week 10: July 30 - August 3 Kubo and the Two Strings

Participating Metro Phoenix Theatres:

Arizona Mills 25 Metrocenter 12 SanTan Village 16

Chandler Crossroads 12 Norterra 14 Scottsdale 101 14

Chandler Fashion 20 North Valley 16 Shea 14

Christown 14 Park West 14 Superstition Springs 25

Gateway Pavilions 18 Queen Creek 14 Tempe Marketplace 16

Parents can visit www.harkins.com/SMF for more information about the Summer Movie Fun program.

Summer Bowlero for Kids

It's the first week of summer break, what to do with the kids? We've got some ideas for you. The new Bowlero just opened in north Scottsdale, it's a great way to get out of the heat, eat ginormous foods, and they're offering a summer games pass to keep your kids busy, bowling and active all summer long, without costing mom and dad a ton of money. This is now the 3rd Bowlero to open up in Arizona

The North Valley's newest bowling center, Bowlero North Scottsdale will offer the ultimate entertainment experience, featuring unforgettable fun and truly epic events at its new location within the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center one of the area's most popular shopping destinations.

Beyond bowling, Bowlero's new Scottsdale location will also include a state-of-the-art arcade that houses over 35 cutting-edge games including fan favorites like The Walking Dead, Jurassic Park Arcade, Hot Shot Basketball, and the Giant Crane, plus old-school classics like beer pong, photo booths, and more. All this fun is complemented by vintage Edison light fixtures, rich Herringbone-patterned floors, and retro-cool wall graphics that offer guests the perfect environment to meet up, hang out, and let loose on the lanes.

Bowlero North Scottsdale will feature the brand's award-winning premium menu, which includes "Oversized Shareables" like Bowlero's five-pound Behemoth Burger, its two-foot-long Chi-Town Mega Dog, and 100+ ounce cocktails like the Dunk Tank and the Mega Mule, party-sized drinks that are made to be shared. Thirsty patrons will flock to Bowlero's sports bar for a striking selection of signature cocktails, wines, and beer from the venue's rock-solid lineup of craft and local favorites.

For lane availability, reservations, or to plan a party or corporate event, please call Bowlero North Scottsdale at (480) 909-3600.

For more information on Bowlero North Scottsdale, please visit: www.bowlero.com.

Bowlero-North Scottsdale

7000 E. Mayo Blvd. Building #19, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Phone: (480) 909-3600

Teen Lifeline: "13 Reasons Why,” Facebook Live Chats

It was one of Netflix's hottest series, and one of the most talked about shows on Twitter, "13 Reasons Why." It's also a controversial and criticized series as the show dives into why its young main character Hannah Baker commits suicide. Season two has just been released

Every Tuesday in June, Teen Lifeline will be offering Facebook Live Chats to break down the topics discussed in Season #2 of 13 Reasons Why.

Teen Lifeline will also host a weekly Facebook Live Chat to discuss subsequent episodes of the show. Parents and educators statewide are invited to participate.

Facebook Live Chats will take place every Tuesday in June at 6:30 p.m. at www.Facebook.com/TeenLifeline.

For those unable to attend the Facebook Live Chats, videos of the discussions will be posted on the Teen Lifeline Facebook page.

For more information about talking to children and teens about the first season of "13 Reasons Why," visit http://teenlifeline.org/.

Teen Lifeline is a Phoenix-based, 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, confidential and crucial crisis intervention service for teens throughout Arizona. Teen Lifeline strives to impact the devastating problem of teen suicide and empower youths to make healthy decisions through its peer-to-peer crisis hotline and text messaging service, Life Skills Development Training for teen volunteers, and Community Education, Prevention and Postvention services.

For help, call or text Teen Lifeline at (602) 248-TEEN (8336) or (800) 248-TEEN.

