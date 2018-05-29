Kyrsten Sinema files petition for U.S. Senate race

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema with her supporters during a news conference on the U.S. Senate race Tuesday morning in Phoenix(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema speaks to the media before she filed her petitions for the U.S. Senate race Tuesday morning in Phoenix(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema officially filed petitions to qualify for the 2018 ballot Tuesday.

She filed more than 10,000 petitions to officially make the ballot.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

Sinema made the news official during a morning news conference in Phoenix. Her supporters were also on the podium when she made her announcement.

“This campaign is about Arizonans,” Sinema said Tuesday morning. “I launched this campaign to fight for our shared Arizona values. We believe that everyone deserves a shot at the American dream.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Kyrsten Sinema announces she's running for Senate]

Sinema added that her Arizona roots made her who she is today and that through hard work, she got her shot at the American dream.

"I’m laser-focused on addressing the issues that matter to Arizona families," she said.

"Like providing veterans with the care they deserve, making sure that health care is affordable for every family, and ensuring every Arizonan has the opportunity to get ahead."

During the conference, Sinema said she believed that Washington politics seemed to get more chaotic and dysfunctional by the day.

"But as Arizonans, we know that we can still solve real problems if we just get past the partisan games and look for common ground," she said.

[RELATED: Senate hopeful Joe Arpaio mum on details of Trump policies]

Sinema added while she will stand with President Donald Trump when she thinks he's right and oppose the president when he is wrong.

“When I agree with the president and he has an idea that’s good for Arizona, I’m going to work with I’m to solve that problem and get things done," she said.

"But if the president suggests an idea that’s not good for our state, I’m going to hold him accountable and try to stop those actions."

Sinema is hoping to take over the seat being vacated by Republican Jeff Flake.

But she has a lot of competition in the U.S. Senate race which includes Kelli Ward, Martha McSally, and Joe Arpaio on the Republican side.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.