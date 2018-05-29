NCAA to visit Phoenix to discuss Final Four bid

NCAA representatives are coming to Phoenix Wednesday afternoon to determine if the Valley will get to host another Final Four.

The City of Phoenix is bidding on the 2024-2026 Final Fours. A final decision will be announced in July.

During their NCAA's Phoenix visit, representatives will tour hotels and proposed event sites in downtown Phoenix.

A news conference is also set to take place Wednesday afternoon in downtown Phoenix.

If Arizona gets awarded, this will be the second time they would host a Final Four.

Arizona last hosted a Final Four in 2017. The tournament took place at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

It was the first Final Four that took place on the west coast since 1995.

NCAA's visit just comes just a week after Arizona was awarded the 2023 Super Bowl.

