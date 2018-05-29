Why you should discuss '13 Reasons Why' with teens

The first season of "13 Reasons Why" was one of the most watched programs on Netflix. The second season has just been released, and Teen Lifeline says the show is significant in starting important conversations with your children.

Every Tuesday in the month of June, Teen Lifeline will be offering Facebook Live chats to break down the topics discussed in the new season of "13 Reasons Why" to children and their parents.

Last year, the show was criticized by many behavioral health professionals for romanticizing the suicide death of the show’s main character, Hannah Baker.

“We want to arm parents and educators with the resources they need to be able to talk about the life-altering issues teenagers are seeing on the show,” says Nikki Kontz, clinical director at Teen Lifeline. “We know teens all over the state of Arizona will be picking up where ’13 Reasons Why’ season one left off.”

Facebook Live chats will take place every Tuesday in June at 6:30 p.m. at Facebook.com/TeenLifeline.

For those unable to attend the Facebook Live chats, videos of the discussions will be posted on the Teen Lifeline's Facebook page.

For more information about talking to children and teens about the first season of “13 Reasons Why,” click here.

