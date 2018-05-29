Phoenix police for looking for 3 suspects in home invasion

The Phoenix Police Department are looking for three suspects connected to a home invasion that happened early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at a home near the area of 15th Avenue and Broadway Road.

According to Phoenix police, two men forced entry into the residence.

The suspects confronted a resident and demanded to know who else was in the home.

According to police, the men then attempted to force entry into the locked bedrooms and fired several shots through the doors and walls.

The other occupants were able to escape through the windows of the house and no one was injured.

Police say three men and two women were at home at the time of the invasion.

The two male suspects and a woman who was with them were last seen traveling westbound from the scene on foot, according to police

Phoenix police are trying to identify the suspects who were in the car.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

