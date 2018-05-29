Gas leak forces dozens out of Buckeye apartment complex

Buckeye Fire Department officials say a gas leak prompted them to evacuate approximately 25 residents from the Buckeye Villa Apartments Monday night.

The apartment complex, which is located near Ninth Street and MC85, had an underground gas leak around 9 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, and evacuees are being offered a place to stay at a senior center down the street from the apartment complex.

Gas company workers are preparing the shut the gas off, but it is unclear when residents will be allowed back into their homes.

It is also unclear what might have caused the gas leak.

