Check out the Flower Moon

The weather has been fantastic this week for stargazers. It will stay that way for Tuesday's full moon.

This month the full moon is called the Flower Moon - fitting since all the saguaros and flowers are blooming all around the state.

The Flower Moon was given its name from Native American tribes because several flowering plants have healing powers.

The weather will be great tomorrow as well. We will have mostly clear skies and temperatures will top out around 104 degrees. Evening temperatures will be in the low 90s, so get out that telescope and pick some flowers and enjoy!

