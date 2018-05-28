Family of 6 that lost everything in mobile home fire asking for help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Phoenix family of six is in a new home after their mobile home caught fire one week ago.

While they have a roof over their heads, everything else is gone. Anything not touched by the flames is now damaged by smoke. The O'Conners are now having to start over.

"This was my brother's room, this is where it caught fire," said 10-year-old Adrian O'Conner. He and his three brothers need new clothes and toys. They also need new beds.

"My brother's bed was right here and my other brother's bed was right here," Adrian said.

One week ago, their dad, Joseph O'Conner, smelled something and was quickly overwhelmed with smoke. Their mobile home at 31st Avenue and Van Buren Street was on fire.

"I tried to put it out, but it didn't quite work out, too smokey, too bad in the back," Joseph said.

He said investigators believe it started with the air conditioning unit. Luckily, the kids were sleeping somewhere else that night.

"Looking at his bed kind of gets to me, because if he would've been sleeping there at 2 o'clock in the morning, he wouldn't be here right now," said the boys' mom, Hanna O'Conner.

She said they didn't have renters insurance.

"All of the clothes and everything, we can't get the smoke out of it. We've tried and tried and it's not happening," Hanna said.

"I've never been through this, I never knew how hard it was," Joseph said.

He said he's helped people out before in similar situations, not knowing one day he would have to ask for help, too.

"Asking for help is kind of new to me, and it becomes emotional because you're struggling and everyone else is struggling," Joseph said.

To visit their GoFundMe page, click here.

