Phoenix police investigating Franciscan Apartments shooting

Phoenix police said they were called to a report of a shooting at 35th and Glenrosa avenues shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

When investigators arrived at the Franciscan Apartments, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Police said the victim was shot during an argument with another man. The suspect has not been located or identified.

