PD: 29 arrests made at Memorial Day DUI checkpoint

Sgt. Joe Meacham with Mesa Police Dept. says 29 arrests were made this Memorial Day at this check point.

Not a lot of things you can count on in this world. But one thing you can be pretty sure of, if it's Memorial Day, there is a DUI checkpoint in the east Valley on Power Road and the Bush Highway.

You can set your watch and circle the day on the calendar, as sure as Memorial day rolls around, folks will flock to the Salt River for a day of fun and sun in the water.

Mesa Police spokesman, Sgt. Joe Meacham says, they do this every year and it's all about getting people home safely.

"This is the annual event, we will be here every year," says Meacham. "We're going to talk to over 2000 drivers today...and we are going to hand out some educational material and the point is education...let them know the importance of getting a designated driver...whatever they need to get home safe."

Meacham says last year, 22 people were arrested at this checkpoint location. This year that number is up by seven to 29.

