Veterans honor fallen heroes by hiking Camelback Mountain

A group of veterans woke up early on Memorial Day to remember fallen heroes by hiking Camelback Mountain.

They met at 6:45 a.m. at the Echo Canyon trailhead. The veterans then hiked up the trail while carrying the U.S. flag and the flags representing the five different branches of the military.

"We're here to give our bodies to the pain of the summit in honor of our fallen heroes that have gone before us and years past," said Joel Cooney, who is a veteran.

He said the hike was started through a group Facebook page for his unit.

Cooney wanted to remind people that while going to the lake or having a barbecue is nice, we should remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"So just remember to keep them, their families in your thoughts and prayers and if you're going to thank somebody, go to one of our national cemeteries today, lay a flag or at the very least say a quiet prayer for them," Cooney said.

