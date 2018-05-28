Gov. Ducey: Keep evolution in state's science standards

Gov. Doug Ducey thinks schools should continue to teach evolution in the classroom.
PHOENIX

Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday that schools should continue to teach evolution in the classroom despite attempts by Arizona's top education official to remove or alter references from the state's education standards.

"I believe in God, I believe that God created humanity and I believe there are evolutionary forces at work in nature and I don't believe they are mutually exclusive," Ducey said.

But the governor says evolution, the process that living organisms gradually developed from simple to more complex life forms over time, should be taught in science class.

Likewise, the governor said theories like creationism or intelligent design - the belief a god or creator - belong in non-scientific classes such as history or literature.

While Douglas has said intelligent design will not become part of the state's scientific standards, she has said it should be taught in school.

"Should the theory of intelligent design be taught along with the theory of evolution? Absolutely," Douglas said during a Republican candidates forum late last year.

