Forest officials: Human-caused Sycamore Fire burning north of Sedona

A wildfire burning northwest of Sedona has grown to 75 acres.

Coconino County National Forest spokesman, Brady Smith, says the human-caused Sycamore Fire was reported at about 10:20 a.m. today near Taylor Cabin Trail and is producing smoke that will be noticeable to those in the immediate area, burning primarily in pinyon juniper in the wilderness area.

Smith says, fire investigators have determined the origin of the fire is on the west side of the canyon, which is located on the Prescott National Forest approximately 14 miles northwest of Sedona. At this time, the fire has been kept to the west side of the canyon and light winds are pushing smoke toward the west/northwest.

Smith says over 100 firefighters are working the incident including four helicopters, two air attack resources, five crews and three engines.

No structures are immediately threatened at this time and the wildfire is moving in the northeast direction.

