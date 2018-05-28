Mesa hopes to court new tech biz

The City of Mesa got its start with farming and citrus, but now times have changed and it is all about attracting tech companies.

The city is making a big push to entice companies to move to what they are calling the Elliot road tech Corridor.

Places like Apple are already there with a two billion dollar data center off of Elliot and the 202.

City leaders recently put in $10 million to improve the area with power, water and sewer so companies can move in quickly and get going.

Bill Jabjiniak said the city offers a lot, like proximity to Williams Gateway Airport and a bright university talent pool.

He said one of the most important parts of their success has been to cut out the red tape and to court specific businesses.

“It’s high quality, which is what we are after, “ Jabjiniak said. “High value, high wage jobs. And if they can live within those standards, we can get them through the process administratively, six weeks or less.”

Riverview is another site the city is working on. City leaders just approved a massive 28 acre site to build a new business complex.

The city hopes to bring in new business to the 1.35 million square properties to the project called Union.

Construction on the first building should start in 2019.