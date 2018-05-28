Hundreds pay tribute to Arizona's fallen soldiers at National Memorial Cemetery

This Memorial Day, Arizonans are remembering and honoring our fallen service members.

On Monday, hundreds of American flags were decorated the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona for the event called "Flags for Our Fallen."

This is a stunning sight to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This is was the 12th consecutive year that the Riders USA organization sponsored the event.

About 500 American flags on 10-foot poles were displayed along adjacent roadways leading into the Veterans National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Organizers say that each flag has a special ribbon attached with the names of those warriors who have given their lives in service to the country.

The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona is located near the area of Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads.

