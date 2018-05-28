As Seen on GMAZ: Monday, May 28

Wet 'n' Wild Phoenix

Free admission for military, veterans, first responders (EMT, Fire, Police) for Memorial Day and Â½ off for up to 6 family members

-Admission 10 a.m. .to 8 p.m.

Weeklong Camps in June and July

Ages 10-12 and 13-15

All week long

Learn first aid, water safety, CPR and water rescue techniques and team building

Have fun, but learn valuable skills

End of each day they get to ride all the rides

Overview of the Park

Everything from salads and pizza, to adult beverage, fruit, and yogurts, dip n dots, funnel cake, fry bread, turkey legs, slushies, thrifty ice cream and more

Wet 'n' Wild waterpark is the largest theme park in Arizona

35 acres and 30 attractions

The park features two of the top slides in the nation - Maximum Velocity the world's first, gravity-defying, dueling Master Blaster water coaster ranked #7 nationwide

Constrictor with more twists and turns that any slide in Arizona ranked top 10 nationwide

Plus, variety of other rides, slides and attractions for all ages to enjoy.

Has the longest operating season of any park in AZ

We're open full time: 10- 8 on weekdays and 10-10 on Fridays and Saturdays

Also, best time to buy season passes Pays for itself in less than 2 visits

More than 130 operating days

The 2018 season includes additional shade, seating and dining options, plus we're launching a new Love Our Schools Program where we're partnering with Arizona school districts to reward student behavior and achievements. June 1-15

Fun on Fridays in June and July

o Friday Fun nights and Free dive in movies with admission

o Despicable Me 3 July 6th

o Jumanji - July 13th

o Coco July 20th

o The Lion King July 27th

Wet 'n' Wild Whiz Kids

June 1-15. Wet 'n' Wild Phoenix wants to reward students for all of their hard work this school year. They just need to present their most recent report card at the ticket window to receive special discounted admission.

o Straight A's = $9.99+ tax admission (available to students with straight A report card only)

o All A's & B's = $19.99 + tax admission (available to students with all A's & B's report card only

o Friends, Family & Teachers = $19.99+tax admission (available for up to 4 additional tickets per A or A/B report card or one ticket when educator ID is presented.

For more information: https://www.wetnwildphoenix.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wetnwildphx/

Wet'n' Wild Phoenix

4243 W Pinnacle Peak Rd

Glendale, Arizona 85310-4002

Phone: (623) 201-2000

DME Performance and Recovery

Theragun is the newest recovery tool in the fitness and health industry the original high-frequency, high-amplitude neuromuscular percussive therapy device that provides muscle activation, recovery, and pain relief.

What does it help with? It helps with overall muscle recovery, pain relief, blood flow, increase range of motion, decrease lactic acid, sports performance, breaks down scar tissue, preventative care and injury prevention.

DME Performance and Recovery is one of only a few in Arizona that offer Theragun as a recovery tool.

Who benefits from this? Great for all ages that can handle a deep tissue type massage.

Sessions range from $30-$60 depending on length and can travel to you for an additional fee.

For more information: https://dmeperformanceandrecovery.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DME-Performance-and-Recovery-171033556275472/

1746 W. Ruby Dr.

Tempe, Arizona 85284

Phone:(602) 434-7618

Lemonade for Life Kickoff at The Duce for Phoenix Children's Hospital

When life hands you lemons, make lemonade! No kid should have to spend summer in the hospital, and The Duce is out to make summer a bit sweeter for the patients and families at Phoenix Children's Hospital during the Lemonade for Life campaign.

From THIS Monday, May 28 (Memorial Day) through Labor Day (September 3), The Duce will sell lemonade for $3 and specialty vodka-lemonade cocktails for $10, with $1 from every lemonade and $2 from every cocktail benefiting the health, hope and healing at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

On the Sunday (August 19) before National Lemonade Day (August 20), The Duce will give 100 percent of Lemonade for Life proceeds to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

For more information: www.theducephx.com

The Duce

525 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix

602-866-3823

Motivational Monday: F-45

For this Motivational Monday, we check out one of the fastest growing functional training studio's, it's 45 minutes of high-intensity circuit training, they say it's all you need.

F45 Training. The F stands for functional and the 45 stands for the 45 minutes of high-Intensity, circuit training offered in each workout class for our studio members. We have developed 29 different 45-minute workouts, with more always in development. Our studios offer the same class at different times throughout the day and each and every day throughout the week offers a different 45-minute workout program. Each program developed by the F45 Athletics and Peak Performance Department is created from a database of over 4,000 different exercises, so our members never get the same workout twice. Innovation, motivation & results! Welcome to the world fastest growing functional training network.

For more information: www.f45training.com

F 45- two valley locations:

8763 E. Bell Rd. #103

Scottsdale AZ 85260

619-630-0348

11013 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite 100

Scottsdale AZ, 85254

(480) 544-3468

Queen of Clean: Mold and Mildew

Easy and safe ways to treat mold and mildew inside and out. To learn more read:

https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/posts/10160382567390293

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Phil Johnson / "Phil the Grill" / Trapp Haus

Trapp Haus BBQ fuses slow-smoked championship-style BBQ with urban Southern cooking in a restaurant with a decidedly New York vibe. Uniquely designed for the surrounding urban-style living, residents are welcome to sit down and enjoy a home-cooked meal in the relaxed environment, or the business crowd and busy families can choose to "grab and go."



Owner Phil Johnson, aka "Phil the Grill," has made a name for himself on the competition BBQ scene, earning numerous awards from the Kansas City Barbecue Society, including Grand Championship on the prestigious Sam's Club National Pro BBQ Tour, and a 2nd place pork win at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue Invitational. Prior to opening Trapp Haus BBQ, Phil ran Sammitch, a successful food truck that earned a loyal following most notably for his "Philly Crack Wings," which are set to appear on his new restaurant menu.

Here's some recent happenings at Trapp Haus to whet your whistle.

Trapp Haus now offers happy hour featuring $5 appetizers and $5 beer and wine selections from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, and new weekly specials are offered with a highlighted menu item (or items) each day:

· Tuesday The Monster Porker: Apple-smoked Pulled Pork with a Louisiana smoked hot link and jalapeño honey coleslaw on a toasted pretzel bun, $12.

· Wednesday “Short Rib Wednesday" offers a selection of either a Two-Bone Beef Short Rib Platter and choice of two sides for $22.95, or a Short Rib Sandwich with premium-cut short ribs, horseradish crema and smoked provolone on a pretzel bun for $17.95.

· Thursday Seafood specials include the Fried Fish and Shrimp Platter with choice of two sides for $12, or a Fish Sandwich with chips for $10.

· Friday On Friday (aka Wing Day), "everything flies" at the Trapp Haus with Pork Wings, three for $10; six jumbo Philly Crack Wings for $10; and Jumbo Turkey Wings for $5/each.

Ongoing

Time: Restaurant hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and Sunday Brunch 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Happy Hour: 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Daily

Phil Johnson has his own line of BBQ rubs and seasonings, which are instrumental in the unique flavors of Trapp Haus BBQ, located at 511 E. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix.

For more: www.trapphausbbq.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trapphausbbq/

Trapp Haus BBQ

511 E. Roosevelt St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

(602) 466-5462

Oregano's: Sensational Summer Sides!

Memorial Day and summer grilling season have somehow snuck up on us again - While most people will be outdoors barbecuing burgers, brats and hot dogs for the next few months, the real star of the show should be the sensational summer side dishes!

On that note, it's time to ditch heavy potato and macaroni salads for something lighter, healthier, more flavorful and colorful.

Oregano's Pizza Bistro recently created a mouthwatering dish called the Power Greens Salad and it is outstanding. Whether viewers want to order it from "Carb-side pickup" or emulate the dish from home; they will love it.

The salad begins with black organic Kale (but any kale will do) then adds layers of diced red apples, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, hot chopped bacon, and raw chopped broccoli on top, before tossing it all around in a refreshingly delicious poppy seed dressing.

Oregano's Power Greens Salad Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups of kale

1/2 cup of hot bacon

Half of a red diced apple (medium size)

3 Tbl. dried cranberries

1/2 Cup of raw chopped broccoli

1 Tbl. Toasted Almonds

Garnish:

1 Tbl. Toasted Almonds

1/2 cup of Poppy seed dressing

Directions:

1. Dry sauté bacon for approximately 2 minutes, until bacon begins to sweat.

2. Ladle dressing into mixing bowl first, then add kale, cooked bacon, apple, cranberries, broccoli, and almonds into mixing bowl. Mix well.

3. Transfer to a bowl.

4. Garnish with Toasted Almonds.

Oregano's poppy seed dressing recipe:

Ingredients

1/3 cup sugar

5 tablespoons cider vinegar

2-1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds

1-1/2 teaspoons grated onion

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup vegetable oil

Directions

1. In a small bowl, combine the first six ingredients. Slowly whisk in oil. Cover and refrigerate.

For more information: www.oreganos.com

Oregano's Pizza Bistro

15 Valley Locations