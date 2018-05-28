4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Peoria pool

A 4-year-old boy has died after he was found in a backyard pool in Peoria Monday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department.

The incident took place near the area and 91st and Peoria avenues.

Peoria Fire officials say the boy was found in the pool unresponsive at the babysitter's house.

According to Peoria fire, the pool was fenced.

It's unknown at this time how the boy got past the fence.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

UPDATE: Police say the boy has died at the hospital. His age was first reported to police as 2 years old. Police now say he is 4. This is the home of the baby sister who, naturally, was hysterical when she called 911. https://t.co/5t4AMnlfYp — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) May 28, 2018

HAPPENING NOW: @PeoriaAzPS police are investigating a possible drowning of the 2 year old. The toddler was found unresponsive in a fenced in pool. Police say the baby is in critical condition. #azfamily #GMAZ pic.twitter.com/96gmXMRe2I — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) May 28, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.