4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Peoria pool

A 4-year-old boy has died after he was found in a backyard pool in Peoria Monday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department. 

The incident took place near the area and 91st and Peoria avenues

Peoria Fire officials say the boy was found in the pool unresponsive at the babysitter's house.

According to Peoria fire, the pool was fenced.

It's unknown at this time how the boy got past the fence.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he later died.  

