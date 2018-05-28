PD: 2 stabbed following argument at west Phoenix house party

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing that occurred at a house party in west Phoenix.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. near the area of 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

According to Phoenix police, two men were stabbed following an argument.

It was originally reported as a shooting but police said that there was no shooting involved.

Police said they found the 19-year-old male victim with injuries when they responded to the scene.

According to Phoenix police, it was determined that his injuries were caused by a knife and not a handgun.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second 19-year-old male victim was located at a nearby hospital as well, police said.

At this time, police say the people involved in the incident have not been cooperating with their officers.

