Recipe: Oregano’s Power Greens Salad and Poppyseed dressing

Summertime typically means firing up the grill for some burgers and baked potatoes.

But, a lot of people also want to be healthy. So how about adding a fresh summer side to your plate?

Oregano’s has recently introduced several new menu items that are on the lighter side and good for your summertime barbecues.

Oregano’s Power Greens Salad Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups of kale

1/2 cup of hot bacon

Half of a red diced apple (medium size)

3 Tbl. dried cranberries

1/2 cup of raw chopped broccoli

1 Tbl. Toasted Almonds

Garnish:

1 Tbl. toasted almonds

1/2 cup of poppyseed dressing

Directions:

Dry sautee bacon for approximately 2 minutes, until bacon begins to sweat.

Ladle dressing into mixing bowl first, then add kale, cooked bacon, apple, cranberries, broccoli and almonds into mixing bowl. Mix well.

Transfer to a bowl.

garnish with toasted almonds.

Oregano’s Poppyseed dressing recipe

Ingredients

1/3 cup sugar

5 tbl. cider vinegar

2-1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds

1-1/2 teaspoons grated onion

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup vegetable oil

Directions

In a small bowl, combine the first six ingredients. Slowly whisk in oil. Cover and refrigerate.

