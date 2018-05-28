Tucson school district’s desegregation funding threatened

Tucson’s largest school district might miss out on $16 million in desegregation funding.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the funding was to come from what one Pima County official called an “illegal tax” on homeowners in the Tucson Unified School District.

District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said Pima County might refuse to collect that property tax, which would be debilitating to the district’s efforts to meet the demands of the court in its longstanding desegregation suit.

Desegregation funding is designed to support core initiatives for Latino and African-American students, including maintaining and promoting student diversity, improving academic achievement and ensuring equal access to schools, programs and activities.

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said he’s attempting to get an opinion on whether the county can legally implement the tax.

