Pedestrian seriously injured following crash in Phoenix

A male pedestrian suffered injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Phoenix early Monday morning.

The incident occurred near the area of 15th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

According to Phoenix police, a man who was driving down a dark street overnight didn't see the victim on the sidewalk.

That's when the driver hit the pedestrian as he pulled into his driveway.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

The 64-year-old pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Impairment is suspected with respect to the pedestrian's actions, according to Phoenix police.

Phoenix police said that the driver is cooperating with police and the investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.