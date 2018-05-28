Tale of ‘cursed’ tree; after Chandler man rescued from a tree, more damage caused

It’s being called the tale of the “cursed tree.”

"I just wanted to get rid of it, thought it would be it easy, and obviously not so easy. I think it's cursed," said homeowner Chris Lee.

[RELATED: Chandler man stuck in tree rescued by firefighters]

This tree trouble saga started May 20 after Lee got stuck in a massive mesquite tree. He was trimming it when a branch fell and broke his ladder. The Chandler Fire Department had to give him a lift down in their bucket but he was just fine.

"Just sat there and waited, it was fun to go for a ride," said Lee.

But this story takes a more damaging twist, the tree still had to be cut down.

"We decided to hire a professional to come out and finish up the work, cut down the tree and clean up. It didn't turn out so hot,” said Jennifer Choi, Lee’s wife.

Lee and his wife hired Troy Bell who runs a company called B.C. Reliable Landscaping.

“He told us he already chopped down two trees that day. He does that for a living and he knows what he's doing, so we hired him,” said Lee.

But here’s what happened, a neighbor caught it all on cell phone video. As the landscapers were cutting down the tree it came smashing down on the neighbor’s house causing more than $3,500 of damage to that home.

"I just feel bad for our neighbors the most because imagine coming home, leaving for work and coming home to a broken home,” said Choi.

As for Troy Bell and his company B.C. Reliable Landscaping, Lee and Choi say he isn't so reliable.

"He can't pay for it, [he says] for us to pay for it and he'll pay back in small increments. We hired someone who claims to be licensed, insured and bonded and doesn’t have insurance,” said Choi.

Now they say they are stuck having to pay for the damage a "professional" left behind.

“Now we're left with just the repercussions of his actions and his accident,” said Choi.

Troy Bell tells AZ Family that he just doesn't have that much money, but that he's trying to come up with it or make payments. He says if they don't like those options, the couple can take him to court.

Lee and Choi have looked into filing an insurance claim but say they have a high deductible and it will cause their insurance premium to skyrocket, so right now they are out of pocket the cost to fix the damage.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.