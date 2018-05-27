MCSO: 4 children seriously injured after collision involving jet skis at Apache Lake

Four children were seriously injured after a collision involving two jet skis Sunday evening at Apache Lake, authorities said.

Three boys and one girl were injured. Two of them were transported by helicopter to Phoenix Children's Hospital, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the injured children include an 11-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

Authorities said a passerby found the children after the collision.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

