Two men steal lottery tickets, cash, cigarettes from Phoenix Circle K

Police are asking for the public's help in finding two men who robbed a Circle K in Phoenix.

The pair went into the convenience store at 21st Avenue and Van Buren Street on May 1 around 2 a.m. and demanded money from the register, police said.

One man stole money, lottery tickets and cigarettes while the second man filled a black trash bag with cigarettes, officers said.

Later that morning around 8:15, the first suspect tried to cash one of the stolen lottery tickets at Buster's liquor store on 15th Avenue, south of Roosevelt.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 30 years old, 5-foot-7, 150 lbs., with brown hair and wore a black hoodie and a Chicago Bulls hat with a sticker. He was carrying a handgun, police said.

The second suspect is described as a white man, about 38 years old, 5-foot-6, 140 lbs., with brown eyes and a short buzz haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

