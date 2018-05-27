Lakes around Phoenix area close due to crowds

MCSO said several lakes were at capacity. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

With high temperatures in the 90s, a lot of people from the Valley had the same idea and decided to cool off at the lake. So many people showed at lakes around the Valley, that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has had to close several recreational areas.

The Acacia and Boulder recreation areas were closed in the morning, MCSO said.

Lake Pleasant Regional Park closed around 2 p.m.

MCSO also had to close Saguaro Lake to boat traffic.

People looking to go to the lake on Monday may see similar conditions.

We spoke to lake goers as they waited on the side of the road to get into Lake Pleasant.

"Used to be just go right in, go find your spot, and have a good time. But the last 2-3 years it's been getting more and more people," said Chris Hobbs, who has been going to Lake Pleasant every Memorial Day Weekend for decades.

Kids were not pleased about having to wait to get in the water.

"Just for us kids it's like ughhhhhh we just want to get wet!" said Anthony Tortolero, who was waiting on the side of the road with his family and friends.

By 4 p.m. Sunday MCSO said all lakes in the area were back open.

MCSO said they will update any closures on Monday on their Twitter page.

Lake Pleasant Regional Park is now closed. Saguaro Lake is closed to boat traffic at this time. Closures and restrictions are subject to change according to availability. Please be safe. — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) May 27, 2018

Busy weekend continues as Acacia and Boulder recreation areas are now closed at Canyon Lake. Please be safe and have fun. — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) May 27, 2018

