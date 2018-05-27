2 armed men rob pizza place in Laveen

The suspects are still on the loose. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police are looking for two men who robbed a Domino's Pizza at gunpoint in Laveen.

It happened at the restaurant at 51st and Southern avenues on March 23 around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the men went inside and pulled out handguns. They stole cash from the register and were last seen walking on Southern Avenue, police said.

Both are described as white men, around 19 years old, 5-foot-9, and were around 145-150 lbs. One suspect was wearing a red hoodie and the other was wearing a black hoodie.

