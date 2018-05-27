Woman flown off Camelback Mountain due to dehydration

Firefighters used their helicopter to rescue a woman off of Camelback Mountain. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was too dehydrated and fatigued to make it down Camelback Mountain on her own so she had to be rescued on Sunday.

A 26-year-old was hiking with her husband on the Cholla Trail when fire crews were called out to her in the morning, Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

When firefighters got to her, she said she was feeling weak and dehydrated. Crews tried to help walk her down, but she came dizzy and fatigued, Van Hook said.

That's when firefighters decided to bring in the helicopter and fly her off the mountain.

She didn't go to the hospital, Van Hook said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.