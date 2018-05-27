Campers evacuated due to wildfire east of Forest Lakes

An investigation is underway into what started the wildfire. (Source: Forest Lakes Fire Department)

A camping trip was cut short for a group of people due to a wildfire burning east of Forest Lakes in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

The Wildcat Fire is about 1 mile north of Highway 260 along Forest Road 179, the Forest Lakes Fire Department said.

It started on Sunday and has burned about 11 acres.

One campsite north of the fire that had one vehicle and four people was evacuated, officials said.

Firefighters said the wildfire has been surrounded and the "rate of spread is low," the department said. Winds are calm.

According to Forest Lakes Fire District, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but due to the weather conditions not supporting the usual natural causes, a human cause is suspected.

The #WildcatFire is on Forest Road 178, approximately 1 mile east of Forest Lakes. Numerous ground crews and air attack arrived quickly and are on scene. The fire is 3 acres and has been fully lined. The rate of spread is low and winds are currently calm. pic.twitter.com/6jxB6O0wVc — ApacheSitgreaves NFs (@A_SNFs) May 27, 2018

