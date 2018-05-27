Campers evacuated due to wildfire east of Forest Lakes

FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A camping trip was cut short for a group of people due to a wildfire burning east of Forest Lakes in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

The Wildcat Fire is about 1 mile north of Highway 260 along Forest Road 179, the Forest Lakes Fire Department said.

It started on Sunday and has burned about 11 acres. 

One campsite north of the fire that had one vehicle and four people was evacuated, officials said.

Firefighters said the wildfire has been surrounded and the "rate of spread is low," the department said. Winds are calm.

According to Forest Lakes Fire District, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but due to the weather conditions not supporting the usual natural causes, a human cause is suspected.

