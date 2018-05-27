Phoenix Comic Fest changes its name, again

For those who were early to attend the last day of the Comic Fest on Sunday, the reaction to the name change comes with mixed emotions. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It is official: Phoenix Comic Fest is changing its name to Phoenix Fan Fusion for 2019.

"We heard you and we are listening; it doesn't sound quite right to us either. Therefore, in 2019, Phoenix Comic Fest, formerly known as Phoenix Comicon, will become Phoenix Fan Fusion," said Kristin Rowan, the director of marketing for the Phoenix Comic Fest.

The name change was announced Sunday morning after the festival was abruptly ended on Saturday night due to a "system failure" in the Phoenix Convention Center's fire alarm system.

"We know it was not due to malicious intent. It was a system failure," announced Jerry Harper with the Phoenix convention center.

For those who were early to attend the last day of the Comic Fest on Sunday, the reaction to the name change comes with mixed emotions.

"I would really try to stick to one brand because when you change the name it makes it confusing for people to keep following it," said Scott Zillner, who is also an exhibitor at Comic Fest.

Kristin Bohartz, who considers herself an avid comic fan and has been attending events in Phoenix for years, says she embraces the new name.

"I think I kinda like it, it's fun, it's upbeat, it's happy, I like it," Bohartz said.

