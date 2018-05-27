Triple-digit heat returns later this week in Phoenix

Triple-digit heat returns later this week in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Check out the Flower Moon
This month the full moon is called the Flower Moon - fitting since all the saguaros and flowers are blooming all around the state.More >
Sneak peek at monsoon forecast
After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.More >
Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption
It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.More >
Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert
Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.More >
My first Grand Canyon hike
This weekend I plan on doing that and thought I would share some info on what I think will be a decent hike with some amazing views.More >
Easy plants for color in the desert!
It’s May in Phoenix and the dry weather is starting to settle in. Your winter grass is going to die and getting rain for plants is going to be a task.More >
April’s Full Moon:the Pink Moon
The full moon for the month of April will light up the night sky this weekend on Sunday.More >
Road trip! Great Nat'l Parks a days drive from Phoenix
Many of us have been to the Grand Canyon, Arizona's crown jewel and one of the most popular parks in the country. But what are some other national parks worth visiting in the region? Here's a list of some great national parks all within about a days drive from Phoenix.More >
Keeping outside rabbits (and other critters) cool in the heat
Rabbits and other critters are fun as pets. But we have to make sure as it gets hot outside that we take care of them.More >
This week's pollution problems
This week's combination of unseasonably warm temperatures and light winds has brought a big pollution problem. You can't see ozone pollution, but it's pretty dangerous to your health.More >
VIDEO FORECAST: Toasty Tuesday and Wednesday, big heat this weekend
It's going to be hot Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll see a slight reprieve before a big warm-up on Sunday. More Arizona weather at http://www.azfamily.com/weatherMore >
