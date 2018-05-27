Triple-digit heat returns later this week in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Very warm temperatures and sunshine are in the forecast Sunday before a passing weather system brings breezy winds and a slight cool down.

A low-pressure system will track out of California and towards Nevada Monday. This weather feature will not bring any rain, but it will bring isolated dry thunderstorms along the Utah and New Mexico borders. It will also increase clouds statewide and kick up wind gusts in northern Arizona at speeds of up to 35 mph. In the Valley, winds will reach 15 to 20 mph.

Highs will drop a few degrees Tuesday before high pressure builds over the Intermountain West and a major warm up takes shape, Valley highs will reach triple-digits by Friday, maybe even as early as Thursday. Hot weather will persist through the holiday weekend.

For Phoenix, look for a high of 97 Sunday and Monday, 94 Tuesday, 95 Wednesday, 99 Thursday, 103 Friday and 105 Saturday. Lows will be in the 70s. The seasonal average high for this time of the year is 96.

