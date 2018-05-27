RECIPE: Green chili turkey burgers

Staying fit around all the unhealthy food at parties and barbecues isn't easy. 

Jamie Miller registered dietitian of Village Health Clubs & Spas, showed on Sunday's Good Morning Arizona how to create nutritious, summer recipes for a Memorial Day party or BBQ to help stay on track. Below is the recipe for the green chili turkey burgers.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound 93/7 ground turkey
  • 8 ounces diced green chilies
  • 1 cup cilantro (finely chopped)
  • 1/2 cup onions (finely chopped)
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

In a medium bowl combine turkey, chiles, cilantro, onion, cumin, chili powder, and salt. Form into 8 patties. Grill 4-5 minutes per side. Serve with  a dollop of fresh guacamole!

The Village Health Clubs & Spas have in-house nutritionists for services like nutrition coaching, meal planning, weight loss, and sports nutrition. To learn more about the Village Health Clubs & Spas or to make an appointment with Jamie, visit www.villageclubs.com

