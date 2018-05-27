RECIPE: Green chili turkey burgers

Staying fit around all the unhealthy food at parties and barbecues isn't easy.

Jamie Miller registered dietitian of Village Health Clubs & Spas, showed on Sunday's Good Morning Arizona how to create nutritious, summer recipes for a Memorial Day party or BBQ to help stay on track. Below is the recipe for the green chili turkey burgers.

Ingredients

1 pound 93/7 ground turkey

8 ounces diced green chilies

1 cup cilantro (finely chopped)

1/2 cup onions (finely chopped)

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

In a medium bowl combine turkey, chiles, cilantro, onion, cumin, chili powder, and salt. Form into 8 patties. Grill 4-5 minutes per side. Serve with a dollop of fresh guacamole!

The Village Health Clubs & Spas have in-house nutritionists for services like nutrition coaching, meal planning, weight loss, and sports nutrition. To learn more about the Village Health Clubs & Spas or to make an appointment with Jamie, visit www.villageclubs.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.