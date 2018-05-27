RECIPE: Greek chickpea salad

It's tough to keep the summer body when there is unhealthy food everywhere, especially at barbecues.

Jamie Miller registered dietitian of Village Health Clubs & Spas, showed on Sunday's Good Morning Arizona how to create nutritious, summer recipes for a Memorial Day party or BBQ to help stay on track. Below is the recipe for the Greek chickpea salad.

Ingredients

1 Can (15 oz.) of Chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 medium bell pepper, finely diced (color of choice)

1 small red onion, finely diced

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved (about 2 cups)

1 (4 oz) can black olives, sliced

1 large English cucumber, cut into quarters and sliced

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Dressing

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp lemon juice

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp minced garlic (or 1/4 tsp garlic powder)

2 tsp dried oregano

Pinch salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Place all of the ingredients for the salad into a large bowl. To make the dressing, place all of the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl, (or shaker bottle) and whisk/shake to combine. Pour dressing over salad, and toss salad in dressing until salad is evenly coated in dressing. Enjoy, or chill salad (covered) in refrigerator for up to three days.

The Village Health Clubs & Spas have in-house nutritionists for services like nutrition coaching, meal planning, weight loss, and sports nutrition. To learn more about the Village Health Clubs & Spas or to make an appointment with Jamie, visit www.villageclubs.com.

