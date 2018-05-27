How to avoid the 'summer slide'

The best way to avoid the learning slide during the summer is to read. (Source: 3TV)

Every year many students suffer from what’s known as the “summer slide”, which is varying levels of learning loss that occurs once the school year ends. There are things that parents and caregivers can do to help prevent it.

One way is to read every day for at least 20 minutes, according to Micah Corporaal with the Tempe Public Library.

Reading is easier when you find the right book or non-book, he said.

Parents should be flexible with their child's reading choices and let them play an active role in choosing what books to read, Corporaal said. Comics, age-appropriate graphic novels and children’s magazines are also good choices.

When on the go, use games and other fun things to keep the brain active. One way is to start a game of I-Spy while commuting or traveling. Parents should encourage reading at the grocery store by having the kids hunt down the right aisles or reading sale displays to find the best deal, Corporaal said. This game also keeps those math skills sharp.

Checking out the local library also helps in avoiding the summer learning slide. Most libraries offer summer reading programs and are full of activities and entertainment that are designed specifically to help avoid the summer slide.

