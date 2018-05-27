How to keep the bugs and other flying insects AWAY!

There are several ways to keep the bugs away during parties this summer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

When outside entertaining, pool parties, camping or just hanging outside with family and friends, biting flying insects, mosquitoes and flies can be annoying, even dangerous.

Here are multiple ways to keep them away:

LED/Bug zapper light bulb

Thermocell decorative insect repellant lamps and devices.

Hanging fly trap

Yard foggers

Electric bug zappers

Tiki torches with bite fighter fuel or citronella fuel

Off patio coils

Citronella decorative candles (citronella keeps the bugs away)

Bug repellant sprays, battery-operated clip on repellants and lotions

Bite soothers (if you do get a bite)

