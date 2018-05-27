How to keep the bugs and other flying insects AWAY!

Posted: Updated:
By Debbie Hernandez, The Home Depot
Connect
There are several ways to keep the bugs away during parties this summer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) There are several ways to keep the bugs away during parties this summer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

When outside entertaining, pool parties, camping or just hanging outside with family and friends, biting flying insects, mosquitoes and flies can be annoying, even dangerous.

Here are multiple ways to keep them away:

  • LED/Bug zapper light bulb
  • Thermocell decorative insect repellant lamps and devices. 
  • Hanging fly trap
  • Yard foggers
  • Electric bug zappers
  • Tiki torches with bite fighter fuel or citronella fuel
  • Off patio coils
  • Citronella decorative candles (citronella keeps the bugs away)
  • Bug repellant sprays, battery-operated clip on repellants and lotions
  • Bite soothers (if you do get a bite) 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ Family