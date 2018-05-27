FD: Frontier flight diverted to Phoenix due to odor, man hospitalized

One man was hospitalized after an odor forced a plane to land in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A flight that was headed to Tulsa had to be diverted due to an odor on Sunday, officials said.

Frontier Flight 1764 took off from San Diego but had to land at Sky Harbor, the airport said.

The pilot taxied to the gate where most passengers were able to get off the plane as usual, according to Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department.

At the gate, crews evaluated 17 people and a 62-year-old man was taken to the hospital, Van Hook said.

Passengers described the odor as something "that came through the plane and was then gone," Van Hook said.

The airline is investigating the odor.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.