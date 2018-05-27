Family releases video of body of construction worker being removed

It took several days for rescue crews to finally locate and recover Self's body Thursday afternoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The family of the construction who was killed in an accident released video of firefighters removing the body from the scene at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Firefighters covered the body of Melvin "Wayne" Self with an American flag when they took it out of the hole.

The family shared the video with us to thank the firefighters for being respectful. The video was recorded by a detective on the scene.

Self, 52, was killed when a drilling rig fell over on Monday. He was trapped beneath the machinery.

It took days for crews to locate his body. It was found on Thursday afternoon.

According to the information on the GoFundMe account, Self's last action was an act of bravery as he yelled for coworkers to get away when the hole began to give way around his drill rig.

The accident happened while construction crews were working on the Sky Train guideway system at Sky Harbor International Airport. They were digging the holes for the concrete columns that will support the track connecting Terminal 3 with the rental car area.

