Dog dies, man treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Phoenix

One dog is dead and a man was treated for smoke inhalation due to a fire that broke out at a house in Phoenix.

It happened near 17th Avenue and Grant Street.

Firefighters said the fire started in the bedroom and they were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the attic and family room.

The man was treated on scene and not transported to the hospital.

Several other dogs made it out of the house OK, the fire department said.

We're told the family was displaced.

No firefighters were hurt.

An investigation is underway into what started the fire.

