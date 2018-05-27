Phoenix-area police departments cracking down on drunk drivers Memorial Day weekend

Several West Valley police departments teamed up this Memorial Day weekend to create the DUI task force, taking our cameras along during their nighttime patrol.

Peoria Police Department led the task force of 30-40 officers who were dispatched Saturday night specifically to look for impaired drivers and people speeding.

Officers said Memorial Day weekend is known for a high number of DUI arrests and they want people to know not only is drinking and driving extremely dangerous, it won't be tolerated.

"Obviously we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable weekend, but there's obviously times where people don't make that good decision. There's absolutely no reason to drive impaired. So if this maybe gives someone that last chance to think about... knowing that we're gonna be out there... they're gonna get arrested if they are driving under the influence," said Brandon Sheffert with Peoria Police Department.

Officers are encouraging people to use ride share services like Uber or Lyft or to call a taxi if they're going out.

