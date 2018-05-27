High winds deflate plans for Cave Creek Balloon Festival

A windy evening hampered the festivities at the Cave Creek Balloon Festival Saturday night.

An estimated 10,000 festival-goers did not get to see hot air balloons at the ninth annual event.

At 8 p.m., event organizers made the call that it was too windy to attach the colorful balloons to their baskets.

Organizers clocked wind gusts at 14 mph. That’s nearly double the safe wind speed.

So, the seven balloonists participating in the event ended up “candle sticking,” which means they were blowing fire about 20 feet in the air without the balloons attached to the baskets.

