Elk spotted with head tangled in wire

Folks around the Pine area are being asked to keep an eye out for an elk in trouble.

An Arizona veterinarian who gained Internet fame as the so-called "elk whisperer" sent us a video of the poor animal.

Dr. Debera Butler spotted the elk with his head trapped in a tangle of wire Saturday morning. But the elk wandered off into the forest.

Apparently, workers from Arizona Game and Fish have been trying to find him to help him. Crews spotted him and managed to "dart" him, but he took off and they have not been able to locate him again.

This is not the first time an elk in distress has sought out Butler.

A few years ago, an elk showed up in her yard with its antlers entangled in rope and a tire from a swing.

There was also part of a tree limb the swing was attached to. It was hanging off the rope and every time the animal moved, the wood smacked him in the face.

“It was breaking my heart. The tire was on one side and this huge log was on the other side and this log was going back and forth smacking him in the face,” Butler said at the time.

Butler’s instincts kicked in and she began a 12-hour ordeal, using pruning tools to free the elk.

“I put some corn down and he came up to my feeder,” she said. “I knew I could get close to him.”

Butler has also helped animals in need in other states.

She flew to Houston shortly after Hurricane Harvey left thousands of people homeless.

She got a special license to practice at a unique shelter, set up to house both people and their pets.

As for this latest elk in need, Butler hopes she'll return tomorrow since she has several troughs of water around her home.

