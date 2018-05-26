Family, friends remember construction worker killed in airport accident

Family and friends of a construction worker killed in an accident at Sky Harbor Airport are remembering him as "a hell of a good man."

Melvin "Wayne" Self, 52, was killed when a drilling rig toppled over Monday. Self was trapped beneath the collapsed rig.

It took several days for rescue crews to finally locate and recover Self's body Thursday afternoon.

The four-day wait was painful for his family.

Greg Self, Wayne's younger brother, doesn't want Wayne remembered as the "missing construction worker."

"He wasn't just a nobody," he said in a phone interview.

"He liked to hunt and fish. We’d go out to the wilderness out all the time," he continued. "Just an outgoing person all the time. Every weekend we go out buggying. He was just full of life."

"There's nothing I think my brother couldn’t do. He’s a fabricator, a welder, he taught me a lot…he’s an awesome guy," said Greg.

Greg Self also said he wanted to thank everyone for the support for the family his week.

"I want to thank everyone out there, all over the country, who supported my brother and the firefighters," said Greg.

Greg said his brother lived in Chino Valley and leaves behind five children, grandchildren, and a fiancée.

To make matters even more difficult, Greg is also coping with the death of his father, who died last month.

Jay Darrow is Self's best friend. The two had worked together for years and he described him as a good man.

"We miss him," said Darrow.

"Wayne never put himself in a predicament like that," continued Darrow. "If it wasn’t right, he wouldn’t have put himself in that spot."

According to the information on the GoFundMe account, Self's last action was an act of bravery as he yelled for coworkers to get away when the hole began to give way around his drill rig.

The accident happened while construction crews were working on the Sky Train guideway system at Sky Harbor International Airport. They were digging the holes for the concrete columns that will support the track connecting Terminal 3 with the rental car area.

"It was just a freak accident, basically what happened," said Darrow.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help Self's family.

