RECIPE: Traditional chicken wings from 'The Bar'

What's a Memorial Day party without some good old traditional chicken wings?

On Saturday's Good Morning Arizona, Chef Nick LaRosa showed us how he whips up his signature wings.

Traditional wings

For Sauce

Butter - 1/2 lb

Franks Red Hot- 4 cups

Place in a sauce pot and bring to a simmer

Remove from heat then cool to room temp.

For spicier wings, add cayenne pepper or fresh habanero.

Toss sauce with fried, grilled or baked wings.

Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

The Bar Phoenix

3174 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-957-3686

http://www.thebarphx.com/

