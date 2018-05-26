First-alarm fire in Phoenix scorches two homes

A first-alarm house fire Saturday afternoon engulfed one home, then spread to a second home.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. near 39th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze and douse the flames at both houses.

"We had multiple crews coming to this scene. They spread out to both houses," said Phoenix Fire Dept. Capt. Jake Van Hook.

Both homes were believed to be unoccupied at the time.

No one was injured.

"Our first priority is life-saving," said Van Hook. "We went inside to get an all-clear."

The strong winds Saturday may have played a role in the spread of the flames.

"On days like this, when we have heavy winds, one of the things we consider when we're en route, is that the potential is there for the fire to spread very easily and very quickly and to involve multiple homes," said Van Hook.

Both homes suffered serious damage in the blaze.

There's no word yet on the cause.

