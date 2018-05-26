Woman critical after being pulled from Phoenix pool

A 21-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was pulled from a Phoenix-area pool Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the area of 32nd Street and the Loop 101.

According to Phoenix fire, their crews found the victim's family doing CPR on her, who was unconscious.

The family told Phoenix firefighters that the woman was last seen five minutes prior to the 911 call.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

Phoenix police will be investigating the case.

