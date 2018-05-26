AAA Arizona's list of summer water getaways

By: AAA Arizona

Summer doesn’t officially begin until next month, but triple-digit temperatures are already heating up the Valley. If you’re looking to trade the heat for a quiet place to cool off, we got some great news for you!

AAA Arizona has several suggestions for getaways that beckon travelers to hike, paddle and soak in the serenity.

Napa River

California's Napa River provides a variety of recreation opportunities. The river's lower section has flat water, which makes it perfect for canoeing and sea kayaking. Here, visitors can glide past fields of merlot and chardonnay grapes while marveling at Mount Tamalpais. The Napa River Ecological Reserve is just a few miles away and is a great stop for hiking, fishing and wildlife watching. When you're done hiking or paddling, head into town and visit one of the area's nearly 200 wineries.

Webber Lake

Until last year, this lake in the Tahoe National Forest was a private resort. Now, the pristine pond at the headwaters of the Little Truckee River is open to the public and offers a gentle stretch of water for paddlers, waders and anyone with a penchant for trout fishing. Campgrounds have recently been rehabilitated, and this summer marks the first full camping season open to the public.

C.C. Cragin Reservoir

Formerly known as the Blue Ridge Reservoir, this narrow, picturesque waterway takes a winding path among the secluded, pine-covered slopes in the Coconino National Forest. Motors max out at 10 horsepower, helping to keep the aquamarine water calm and quiet for solitude seekers and stargazes who come for memorable moonrises.

Before you go, don't forget to call and check water levels, fire restrictions and accessibility.

For more information on these and other rivers and lakes that made the list, click here.

